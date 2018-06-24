W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Cholera Claims 3 in Gombe As 27 Hospitalised

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, June 24th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Cholera outbreak at Tsangaya Islamic school, Madaki, in Gombe, has led to the death of three pupils while 27 others were hospitalised.

Dr Kennedy Ishaya, Gombe state Commissioner of Health confirmed the outbreak to newsmen in Gombe on Sunday during an inspection visit to Madaki Primary Health Care facility where the victims are hospitalized.

He said within three days, 30 children from Tsangaya Islamic school had contracted the disease out of which three had died.

Ishaya said 15 were treated and discharged while 12 were still receiving treatment at the facility.

According to him, government has stocked all health facilities in Gombe with sufficient drugs and advised people not to hesitate to report any suspected case to the nearest facility.

The commissioner also appealed to the health personnel working in the  health facilities to take all necessary steps to avoid the risk of infection.

“Make sure you observe Nightingale principles; no chewing of kola or chewing gum during working hours.

“Come to the hospital with two pairs of clothing.  When going home, drop the one you worked with and wear another one ,’’ he said.

He also appealed to Muslim faithful performing ablution to make sure they used water from good source to avoid contamination./(NAN)

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=44626

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/cholera-claims-3-in-gombe-as-27-hospitalised/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

RUSSIA – FIFA 2018 World Cup

(Jun 14, 2018 – Jul 15, 2018)
---
CLICK HERE FOR SCHEDULE AND RESULTS OF ALL THE WORLD CUP MATCHES

***********************************************************

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts