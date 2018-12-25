Christmas: Dickson Preaches Peace, Urges Christians to Emulate Christ

…Calls for Prayers Ahead Of 2019 Polls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson has called on Christians in Nigeria to be more prayerful as the country moves towards another round of crucial general elections.

The governor in his Christmas message signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said only prayers can avert any negative plan by enemies towards the country.

He said Nigeria must remain united even after the elections, stressing that the outcome of the polls should not throw the country into chaos.

According to him, elections will come and go but Nigeria and Nigerians will remain and called on political leaders not to inflame the country with their misguided utterances and actions.

Dickson also called on Christians to eschew every form of acrimony but use the period of Christmas to show love to one another which is a major virtue of Jesus Christ, whose birthday is the occasion.

The governor stressed that being Christ like during this season and even always will help promote peace, unity and development in the country.

While wishing Bayelsans a Merry Christmas, the Bayelsa Governor again assured them of the commitment of his administration to finish well and strong in the remaining months of his tenure.

Please follow and like us: