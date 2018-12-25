W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Christmas: Dickson Preaches Peace, Urges Christians to Emulate Christ

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, December 25th, 2018


…Calls for Prayers Ahead Of 2019 Polls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson has called on Christians in Nigeria to be more prayerful as the country moves towards another round of crucial general elections.

The governor in his Christmas message signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said only prayers can avert any negative plan by enemies towards the country.

He said Nigeria must remain united even after the elections, stressing that the outcome of the polls should not throw the country into chaos.

According to him, elections will come and go but Nigeria and Nigerians will remain and called on political leaders not to inflame the country with their misguided utterances and actions.

Dickson also called on Christians to eschew every form of acrimony but use the period of Christmas to show love to one another which is a major virtue of Jesus Christ, whose birthday is the occasion.

The governor stressed that being Christ like during this season and even always will help promote peace, unity and development in the country.

While wishing Bayelsans a Merry Christmas, the Bayelsa Governor again assured them of the commitment of his administration to finish well and strong in the remaining months of his tenure.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=46891

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/christmas-dickson-preaches-peace-urges-christians-to-emulate-christ/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts