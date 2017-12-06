Christmas: Enugu Governor Approves 13th Month Salary for Workers

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state has approved a 13th month salary for civil servants of the state to enable them celebrate the forthcoming Christmas.

The approval was the outcome of the meeting between the leadership of the Organized Labour in the state and the state executive Council, held on Tuesday in Enugu.

Reacting to the development, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Virginus Nwobodo stated that the gesture was unprecedented in the history of the state, considering the nation’s economic downturn that has made it impossible for many states to pay workers’ salaries.

Comrade Nwobodo hailed Ugwuanyi for the offer, which he said was a surprise package borne out of his magnanimity and an incentive to the workers to motivate them to discharge their duties efficiently.

The Labour leader urged the state workers to reciprocate the gesture by putting in their best to increase productivity.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe said: . “It was freely given to us and because of that, it is another milestone in this administration of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. and Comrade Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is always passionate about workers’ welfare”

“We use this opportunity to commend His Excellency for his kind gesture and to continue to say that as Oliver Twist, good things will continue to come. Our prayer is that the state will continue to improve and increase its revenue so that more things will come the way of the worker.”

Please follow and like us: