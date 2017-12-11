Cinemas Return to Saudi Arabia After 3 Decades of Ban

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After over three decades of ban, the Saudi Arabia Kingdom authority has announced it will lift a ban on commercial cinemas.

In effect, the Ministry of Culture and Information has confirmed it would begin issuing licences immediately, while the first cinemas were expected to open in March 2018.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s indicated that the measure is part of ”Vision 2030 Social and Economic Reform programme.

Saudi Arabia allowed cinemas in the 1970s, but clerics persuaded authorities to close them.

Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al al-Sheikh reportedly warned in January against the “depravity” of cinemas, saying they would corrupt morals of the citizens if allowed.

