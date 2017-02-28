CJN: Senate to Begin Onnoghen’s Confirmation Hearing Wednesday

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate is set to conduct screening and confirmation of the acting Chief Judge of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen.

President of the Senate Bukola Saraki confirmed Tuesday, that the exercise will be conducted Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

It would be recalled that about 48 hours to the lapse of his appointment in the acting capacity, acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo wrote the upper legislative chamber requesting for Onnoghen’s confirmation as the substantive CJN.

In the same vein, the National Judicial Council (NJC) has also written the Presidency, asking for the extension of the incoming CJN tenure on the acting status, pending the Presidency’s recommendation to Senate for confirmation.

