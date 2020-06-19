CJN Swears-in Justice Dongban-Mensem as New President, Court of Appeal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad has sworn-in Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, as the substantive President of the Court of Appeal.

Muhammed during the oath taking ceremony Friday, challenged the new President to live up to expectations by maintaining cordial relationship with her colleagues on the Appeal court bench.

The he CJN charged Justice Dongban-Mensem, who is the second female President to be so appointed to ensure regular meetings with Presiding Justices in all divisions of the court as well as other Justices to enable them understand challenges that may face the court.

Justice Muhammad reminded the new Court of Appeal Head that the court has the largest number of Justices in the country, hence, the need to be up and doing.

The CJN further tasked the new appellate court president to continue with her good character, behaviour and diligence, adding that sky will not only be a limit but a steppingstone for her.

“From my personal experience, workload in the Court of Appeal, especially in the divisions is the highest.

” It is a home of work, it is a home of cooperation, but with your experience, hardwork and zeal, you will not find your new status difficult.

“If you sustain your good character and conduct, your tenure will definitely be a excellent one.

“Try to be yourself and do not allow others derail you. Remain what we know you for”, the CJN advised

Speaking at the historic event, the just sworn-in PCA said she felt honoured and challenged to be appointed into her new office. She recalled that appointment was based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the approval of President Muhammafu Buhari.

Dongban-Mensem assured Nigerians that she will do her best in ensuring that justice is administer at the appellate court.

She added:” I will build on the legacy left behind by her predecessors’’.

The Governors of Sokoto, Plateau, Niger and Kebbi States attended the swearing-in ceremony.