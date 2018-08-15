Cleric Predicts Saraki’s Victory in 2019 Presidential Polls, Says Atiku Won’t Go Far

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has predicted victory for the President of Senate, Bukola Saraki in the 2019 Presidential election.

The cleric who hinged his position on Saraki’s victory at the opposition People’s Democratic PDP Presidential primary however warned that the 2019 election will be tougher than that of 2015.

Primate Ayodele who made the revelations Wednesday in Ikere-Ekiti at an empowerment programme he organised in memory of his late father, Elder Olalekan Ayodele, who died 15 years ago, said he saw storms, but added that the country would still survive the period.

He warned that the raging National Assembly NASS crisis might lead to the collapse of democracy in Nigeria if not well handled.

The pastor added “Whatever they are doing in the Senate or in government that is their own problem.

“I have said that nobody can remove Saraki, I don’t know Saraki, I have not met Saraki and I don’t know (Godswill) Akpabio. The issue of Saraki, I am not interested because I am not a politician.

“Who is that politician that is not corrupt and who is that politician that does not steal money? Saraki is one of the anointed persons in this country. I don’t see Atiku going too far.

“I am not defending Saraki but if Saraki is removed, PDP will sink and if PDP wants to move forward and Saraki having the ticket, PDP will win’’.

On the recent Ekiti Governorship poll, Primate Ayodele advised Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to listen to the people for him to succeed in his administration.

He, however, advised the All Progressives Congress APC to put its house in order in Osun State so as to achieve victory at the September 22 governorship election in the south west State.

Ayodele donated cash and foodstuff to many widows and orphans at the event, noting that the objective was to give the beneficiaries succour and sense of belonging.

Please follow and like us: