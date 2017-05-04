Coalition to Buhari: Go and Rest in London

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) A group of political associations, under the aegis of Free Nigeria Coalition has called on Buhari to urgently seek medical attention of his doctors in the United Kingdom in order to take some rest.

The Group recalled that subsequent to his arrival from the United Kingdom in March, Buhari hinted that there might, however, be a need for further follow-up within some weeks.

The call was contained in a statement by the coalition and signed by Ariyo-Dare Atoye (spokesperson), Best Brume, Deji Adeyanju, Tahir Tanko, Jude Ndukwe, Ndi Kato and Demola Olarewaju.

The statement reads:

“We demand that the investigations into it must be made public as promised by the police authorities, while something very urgent and painstaking measures must be done by the Federal Government to quickly address the conspicuous concerns in the land.

“We are not taking lightly the disingenuous information, which had come out of President Buhari’s home state of Katsina, and was widely circulated in different parts of the North, insinuating that his sickness was a result of poisoning.”

“Consequently, the Presidency must, at this juncture, urgently address Nigerians to dispel this wicked rumour, which is capable of creating a destabilising crisis of an unimaginable proportion and must, equally, caution the perpetrators.

“It is obvious to everyone that our volatile nation is sitting on a keg of gunpowder while the state of the nation is becoming increasingly uncertain due to our widening fault lines.

“In particular, the palpable apprehension over the health of Mr President has worsened the atmosphere of regional and ethnic suspicions and lack of trust among our people.”

The coalition also demanded a bi-partisan investigation by the National Assembly into the allegations that the ship of the nation had been hijacked by a cabal.

