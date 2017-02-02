W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Col Umar Wants NJC, Senate to Insist on Onnoghen, Drums Support for Southern CJN

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, February 2nd, 2017

By Niyi Adeyi

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Judicial Council (NJC) has been warned not to forward any other name to President Muhammadu Buhari for recommendation as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Similarly, the Senate has been cautioned not to confirm any other nominee than the one already sent – Acting CJN Justice Walter Onnoghen to the Presidency.

Former Kaduna State Military Administrator (MILAD), Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (retd) who gave the warning in a statement personally signed by him, indicated that his position was borne out of failure of the Presidency to ”provide any cogent and plausible or believable reason” for not forwarding Justice Onnoghen to the Senate for confirmation.

Col. Umar contended that the Presidency’s action has left Nigerians ”guessing and speculating” about the reasons.

The former MILAD asserted that the NJC and Senate suggested decline would  check  the excesses of the present administration and reinforce the unity of the country, which ”has already been  pushed  to the precipice by the  recruitment  and appointment policies  of a governmentwhich  tends to favour the North in violation  of the Federal Character provision of the Constitution”.

Col Umar’s grouse bothers on the fact that, in a few days, the tenure of appointment of Justice Onnoghen as the Acting CJN will expire and going by extant Constitution, he would be disqualified from appointment as the substantive CJN unless the NJC resubmits his nomination to Mr. President.

The retired Col also noted that many analysts view President Buhari’s action as a ploy to deny a Southerner his right to succession based on his seniority in keeping with the appointment protocol.

 

