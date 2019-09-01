Commission Pledges Merit, Transparency In Police Recruitment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission (PSC) says the ongoing recruitment process into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force will be based on merit and transparent.

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head, Press and Public Relations of the commission disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that the process would be concluded in line with the laws and regulations guiding the public service.

Ani pledged the commitment of the commission to continue to carry the Nigeria Police Force and other stakeholders in the Police Sector along in the recruitment exercise.

“The commission has arranged for a meeting within the week to take decision on the ongoing recruitment process of 10,000 Nigerians into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The commission wishes to assure applicants that the exercise will be concluded soon and the names of successful candidates released.

“Dates for medical screening for successful candidates from the aptitude test held on Aug. 3 will be announced after the meeting,” he said.

He urged the applicants not to panic or be agitated adding that the exercise was under control and in progress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the commission had on Friday, put on hold the recruitment process to enable it finalise the remaining stages of the exercise.

The commission had, on Aug. 3, conducted aptitude tests for the 80,724 shortlisted candidates for the recruitment exercise nationwide.

It had earlier shortlisted a total of 210,150 candidates from the 315,032 applications received at the close of its recruitment portal on Jan. 11.

NAN also recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had mandated the commission to recruit 10,000 Nigerians into the police force. (NAN)

