Commissioner Inaugurates Committee to Review Operations of Bayelsa State-Owned Media

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Government has set up a committee to assist in building a unified, effective and efficient template for management of government owned media outfits in the state.

The committee is chaired by Barr. Rex Epih.

Other members include Albert Karikarise, Fred Fabor, Wilson Akpabio, Ms. Gina Daka-Osika and Chris Odi, while Marshall Edolo, Director of Planning Research and Statistics will serve as Secretary.

The committee has 21 working days to complete his assignment

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Daniel Iworiso Markson explained this on Monday while inaugurating a seven-man Bayelsa Media Corporation Committee in his office at the Information House Ovom, Yenagoa.

According to him, members of the Bayelsa Media Corporation Committee have been carefully chosen with close consideration of their experiences as core professional over the years urging them to bring their experience to bear in the discharge of their assignment.

He said the state government expects the committee to review existing Laws setting up the Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation and Bayelsa Newspaper Corporation with a view to identifying sections of the laws that might be relevant to making government policy objective for setting up media outfits materialized

Iworiso-Markson said it was also the responsibility of the committee to propose suitable management structure for the Bayelsa Media Corporation, as well as setting out the function and power of the Corporation’s Board.

He said the modern trend in media establishment is to ensure a slim but smart workforce and urged the committee to also design possible funding option for government owned media organization with view to guarantying value for money.

The Commissioner expressed confidence that at the end of the committee’s assignment, government will receive a quality report that the executive can forward to the Legislative arm for passage into law.

In his response, Epih thanked Hon. Iworiso Markson for the confidence reposed in them by their appointment

Epih assured the commissioner that his committee will turn in its report within time.

