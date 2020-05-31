Committee Tasks Governors On Strict Compliance With Buhari’s Financial Autonomy Order

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential Implementation Committee on Financial Autonomy for Judiciary and Legislature, has urged governors to comply with the Executive Order 10.

This it said would enable effective implementation of the financial autonomy of states’ Legislature and Judiciary guaranteed by the Executive Order 10.

The Committee’s Secretary, Sen. Ita Enang stated this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Recall that the Executive Order 10, was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari for the implementation of autonomy of the two arms of government; the state legislature and the judiciary.

The Executive Order 10, granted financial autonomy to the 36 state Houses of Assembly and its Judiciary making it mandatory that all states of the federation should include the allocations of both the legislature and the judiciary in the first-line charge of their budgets.

Enang said that the financial autonomy would facilitate development and promote financial accountability at states level.

Enang, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, said that the greatest challenge in Nigeria’s democracy today was wastage at the state level, hence the need to address it.