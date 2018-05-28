Communal Clash: Unknown Gunmen Kill 7 in Zamfara

ZAMFARA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the death of seven persons in a fresh attack by gunmen at Gidan-Labbo village in Gidan-Goga district of Maradun local government area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer DSP Muhammad Shehu disclosed this Sunday in Gusau, the state capital during an interview.

Shehu pointed out that suspected unidentified bandits last week Friday attacked people of Gidan Labbo village at Malikawa Forest while the victims were clearing their farm lands to prepare for this year’s rainy season.

“As soon as we received the report, our men were deployed to the area. They discovered seven bodies” said the Police Spokesperson.

He added that the command and other security agencies have already deployed security personnel to the area to maintain peace and stability.

He therefore urged people of the state to continue to support security agents with information on criminals so as to enable them take proactive measures.

Reports however indicate that the State Governor Abdul’aziz Yari the same day (Sunday) raised alarm that the suspected bandits are now sending threat letters to farmers in the state, asking them to vacate their farms.

Yari who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum made this known while launching the sales and distribution of fertiliser to farmers in the state at Nasarawar-Burkullu town in Bukkuyum local government area of the state.

The Governor described the threat as unfortunate and worrisome as majority of Zamfara residents are farmers. Still, he promised to meet with President Muhammad Buhari and security chiefs over the crisis.

