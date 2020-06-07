Communal Crisis: Governor Umahi Orders Army, Police Take Over Disputed Land

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to avert further loss of human lives, Ebonyi state Governor, David Nweze Umahi, has ordered the Nigeria Army, Police and other security organization in the state to confiscate a disputed land between two communities of Isinkwo-Ukawu and Abaomege in Onicha council Area of the state.

The governor, who gave the order weekend in Abakaliki, said the decision is aimed at restoring peace in the locality, as well as ensuring that the lingering communal crisis between the two communities do not record further casualties.

It was gathered that the said disputed land, has sent some innocent citizens of both communities to their untimely graves.

Aside loss of human lives, properties valued several millions of naira have also been destroyed by youths of the warring communities since the crisis began.

Umahi, in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barrister Uchenna Orji, warned the youths of the said communities to stop further killings and destruction of properties or taking laws into their hands, which will result into inflicting injuries on innocent people.

“Ebonyi State Government is saddened over the activities of Isinkwo- Ukawu youths and Abaomege youths in Onicha Local Government Area, who have resorted to taking laws into their hands, inflicting injuries on the people of their communities because of land dispute.” He stated

African Examiner reports that Ebonyi state is synonymous with issue of communal and boundary disputes which has over the years resulted to several killings.