Confusion As Another Explosion Rocks Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely over a month when similar incident occurred, another devastating pipeline explosion early Sunday morning rocked Amuwo Odofin area.

The explosion led to destruction of many houses in the affected area and its environs.

Areas touched included: Ijegun, Ikotun, Egbeda, Abule Ado, Okota, Isheri Olofin, FESTAC and Satellite Town.

Reports said the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filling this report.

However, an official of the Lagos State Emergency said a pipeline exploded around Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin local government area of the state.

The Federal Fire Service (FIRS) also tweeted that its men were making efforts to get details on the incident.

“We are in touch with our men in Fire Stations around Badagry and Festac, we are trying to gather more information as regards the reported explosion in Lagos State, Nigeria. We are on it,” the service tweeted.

