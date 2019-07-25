Confusion as Snake Disrupts Plenary In Ondo House of Assembly

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ondo State House of Assembly was Thursday thrown into confusion as a live snake dropped from the roof of the chamber during day plenary.

The House which was presided over by the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, was about to commence legislative activities when noise from frightened lawmakers and the audience at the gallery sent everyone scampering for safety.

The incident subsequently abruptly ended the sitting.

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Olugbenga Omole while reacting to the incident, expressed worry over the development and promised that the legislative building would soon be fumigated in order to avoid a recurrence.

Mr. Omole who said the snake did not bite anyone due to quick intervention of some staff of the assembly, added that it was eventually killed and burnt.

He confirmed that proper fumigation would begin at the complex Friday ahead of a general renovation.

