W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Confusion as Snake Disrupts Plenary In Ondo House of Assembly

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, July 25th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ondo State House of Assembly was Thursday thrown into confusion as a live snake dropped from the roof of the chamber during day plenary.

The House which was presided over by the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, was about to commence legislative activities when noise from frightened lawmakers and the audience at the gallery sent everyone scampering for safety.

The incident subsequently abruptly ended the sitting.

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Olugbenga Omole while reacting to the incident, expressed worry over the development and promised that the legislative building would soon be fumigated in order to avoid a recurrence.

Mr. Omole who said the snake did not bite anyone due to quick intervention of some staff of the assembly, added that it was eventually killed and burnt.

He confirmed that proper fumigation would begin at the complex Friday ahead of a general renovation.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=49056

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/confusion-as-snake-disrupts-plenary-in-ondo-house-of-assembly/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

NNPC

News Alert

Zenith Bank Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts