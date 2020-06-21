Confusion as Ward Chairman Insists Oshiomhole Is Suspended

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Etsako Ward 10, Edo State, Oshawo Stephen, has rubbished reports that the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the APC had been lifted.

Stephen in a statement insisted that the ward executives stand by their suspension of the erstwhile National Chairman of the APC.

He said:

“The suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the ward executives remains valid. The statements to the contrary in the media are false and should be disregarded. We stand by our decision and have no reservation on the action as it is in the best interest of the party.

“The ward executives as well as our counterparts at the Etsako West Local Government level stand by the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole for his divisive role in the crisis rocking the APC in Edo State.”

Earlier reports say 17 out of the 27 members of the executives in the ward 10 of Etsako West local government of Edo state voted to restore Mr. Oshiomhole’s membership.