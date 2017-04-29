Continuous Voter Registration: Ebonyi Declares 2-day Public Holiday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Dave Nweze Umahi, of Ebonyi state, South-east Nigeria has declared May 2nd and 3rd as public holidays so as to enable residents in the state participate in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).exercise recently announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He made this known in Abakaliki the Ebonyi state capital while swearing in members of the State Law Review Committee, State and Local Government Area Pension Board.

The governor said that workers on essential services such as banks and health facilities were exempted from the holidays.

“We want to take the CVR and 2018 census exercises seriously and commence immediate preparations for them.

“We have made it clear that we would negotiate with any aspirant for the 2019 presidency who will ensure the enhancement of Ebonyi people’s wellbeing.

“We cannot achieve this objective if we don’t record high votes,’’ he said.

The governor added that the state deputy governor would liaise with members of the state executive council, house of assembly, local government chairmen, to ensure success of the exercise.

“They will formulate modalities for the composition of relevant committees that will ensure the success of the exercise, in order to achieve our objectives,” Umahi stated.

Please follow and like us: