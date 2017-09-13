Coronation: Aggrieved Youths Set Monarch’s Palace Ablaze in Imo

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Traditional ruler of Obollo autonomous Community, in Isiala Mbano Council Area of Imo state, South East Nigeria, Edwin Mbaeyi, on Tuesday narrowly escaped death, as aggrieved Youths of the area numbering over 500, stormed his palace and set it on fire.

It was gathered that the youths decided to take the laws into their hands over the refusal of the natural leader of the Community to coronate one Chijioke Njokuocha, as the traditional prime minister of the community after the demise of his late father, Samuel Njokuocha.

The monarch, for some personal reasons, preferred one Jasper Nwachukwu, for the position as against the tradition and custom of the community.

Angered by the development, the youths who had gathered to witness the coronation of Chief Njokuocha, observed that the monarch was head bent in coronating his preferred candidate, a development that made them to set the palace on fire, and ensure that the event did not hold.

The youths told newsmen that the refusal of the traditional ruler to crown Chief Jasper Nwachukwu the Community’s traditional Prime Minister, was an abomination, saying the position is hereditary.

“After the death of our prime minister, Chief Samuel Njokuocha, our custom, and tradition demand that his first son, Chijioku Njokuocha, should be coronated.

According them, the issue started since 2016 and the traditional ruler has remained adamant and wants to go against the culture and tradition of the people. “Even the office of the governor on conflict resolution had mandated him to coronate the rightful person but he vehemently refused.

“After much persuasion, he agreed to do the coronation today (Tuesday) after he had boycotted it one month ago.

“To the chagrin of the people who had gathered with much excitement to witness the ceremony he declined, and that angered youths who had no other option than to set the palace ablaze after the monarch had fled “.

Meanwhile, our Correspondent learnt that security operatives have been patrolling the community in search of perpetrators of the act.

Please follow and like us: