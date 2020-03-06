Coronavirus: Despite Global Spread China, India, Japan, Others to Attend Enugu Int’l Trade Fair

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite spread of the deadly Coronavirus which has sent huge number of persons to their untimely graves across the world, the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA, has said the development would not affect its forthcoming 2020 international trade fair, as several foreign nations such as Japan, India, China, among others have indicated interest to participate in the exercise scheduled to hold between March 13th, through March 23rd.

The organization said it has taken precautionary measures to forestall any eventuality at the Fair which is the 31st edition, adding that “We have made arraignments to station sensors to check temperatures of every participants at the point of entry.

Addressing newsmen at the ECCIMA administrative headquarters in Enugu, South- East Nigeria, on preparations for the forthcoming event, its president, Sir Emeka Nwandu, accompanied by other executive committee members of the chamber, stated that “the ministry of health will also be on ground to screen participants”

According to Nwandu, already, “India, Japan and China, have indicated interest to participate in the Fair. Chinese nationals in particular would be represented by their representatives in Nigeria.

The ECCIMA boss, equally stated that the closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu which has been undergoing repairs, would not affect the “forthcoming 31st Enugu International Trade Fair billed for March 13 to culminate in March, 23, 2020.

He said those desirous to come to the fair by air could use the Imo Airport or the Asaba Airport in Delta State, South- South Nigeria, stressing that “the closure of Enugu Airport may not affect the 31st Enugu International Trade Fair because participants can come from Owerri or Asaba Airport to the Fair.”

Nwandu, however, used the media briefing to call on the president Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government to fully develop Enugu International Trade Fair Complex so that it would be conducive like those of Kaduna and the Lagos trade fair complexes.

He disclosed that the trade fair, with theme, “Advancing the Growth of SMEs through Corporate Governance for Rapid Development,” would also get more credence and attention towards boosting the agricultural sector and particularly commercial farming for the much needed job creation and food security with the attendant linkages and value chain benefits through processing of raw materials/agro-allied industries.

The president noted that despite the challenges in the economic space, especially the closing down of the Akanu-Ibiam International airport, Enugu, this year’s International Trade Fair would boost technological advancement by encouraging the participation of researchers, inventors and creative thinkers as a nexus towards commercialization of research findings including robust indulgence in promoting the fair.



“The Fair would also get more credence and attention towards boosting the agricultural sector and particularly commercial farming for the much needed job creation and food security with the attendant linkages and value chain benefits through processing of raw materials/agro-allied industries.



Nwandu, expressed optimism that the Fair would further propel the development of the small and medium enterprises which is key to the nation’s development, adding that they would continue to upgrade facilities in the fair complex within their limited resources.



“It is heartwarming to note that Enugu State remains a very peaceful landscape and since we began the hosting of the Enugu International Trade Fair, we have not experienced any security breach and we remain optimistic and prayerful that the 31st edition will not be an exception,

Local manufacturers he said, are equally expected to exhibit their products at the forthcoming Fair, pointing out that the low patronage experienced at the ongoing Kaduna International Trade Fair because of the harsh economy might not affect the Enugu Fair, as both local and international exhibitors have indicated interests to participate.

He therefore, urged the media, both print and electronics to assist the chamber in spreading the message about the Fair, so as to attract more participants at the Fair.

The ECCIMA helmsman, noted that “the media are partners in progress and that is why we invited you so that you will help us spread the message. You have partnered with us in the past and we, like Oliver Twist, urge you to continue to partner with us to make the 31 Enugu International Trade Fair a huge success.