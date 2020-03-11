#Coronavirus: Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed Laments Crash in Oil Price

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, has lamented the crash in oil price, describing the development as shocking.

Speaking at a consultative roundtable meeting organised by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Abuja Wednesday the Minister complained that oil price has crashed to $33.15 per barrel.

The crash is about 20 per cent and it was linked to the impact of new Coronavirus also known as COVID-19 known as coronavirus.

Mrs Ahmed restated that the oil price crash was a sudden shock to the country because it never expected it.

The roundtable was with theme “Going for Growth 2.0’’.

The Minister said that the development was a wakeup call, adding that Nigeria as a country must look beyond oil and the best time was now.

“We should not panic, we shouldn’t allow speculation, there is need to put our hands together with all major stakeholders to wither this storm.

“We must take opportunities this impact of coronavirus has provided for us. We are working to strengthen micro-economy and we are also making moves to provide fiscal incentives for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to grow.

“The President has formed a team to review the impact of this crash in oil price on the budget.

“We are also working seriously to raise revenue from non-oil sector and in spite of the dwindling revenue, increased funding to critical sectors is important.

“The government is as well making effort to enhance the Ease of Doing Business and will soon inaugurate E-Customs project to help facilitate trade,’’ the Minister said.

She informed that plans were ongoing by the Federal Government to set up a national saving committee to design a national saving policy.

Mrs Ahmed informed that she was looking forward to the outcome of the meeting as the input would form the advice that would be given to the President in finding solutions for the country to come out stronger economically.