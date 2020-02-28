Coronavirus: Ogun State Govt Quarantines 28 People

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ogun state government has quarantined 28 people said to have come in contact with the Italian man who was tested positive of the virus.

The state government also shut down a company in Ewekoro, Ogun state as a result of the coranavirus incident.

The state Governor, Dapo Abiodun who stated that 28 people who had contact with the Italian have been identified and quarantined added that efforts were on to identify more contacts to curb the spread of the disease.

Reports say that the 44-year-old Italian victim is a consultant to the Lafarge Cement, Ewekoro factory.

He fell ill after vising the factory from Italy.