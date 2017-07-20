Corruption: Appeal Court Clears Ex-Adamawa Governor, Ngilari of any Wrongdoing

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An appeal court in Yola has cleared former Governor of Adamawa State, Bala Ngilari of corruption saying the lower court that earlier convicted him did not give the former governor a fair hearing.

The presiding judge, Justice Omoleye said based on the fact that Bala’s indictment was unfair because he was not a procurement officer, she thus sets him free of any wrongdoing.

In his response to the judgement, Bala said ”I thank God for all things, he has proven that he’s a God who knows all things.”

His counsel, Barr Obed Wadzani hailed the presiding judge saying ”my client has been vindicated over the crime he knows nothing about, thanks to all Nigerians who prayerfully stood by us to the very end. It’s now over.”

Recall that on 3rd March, 2017 a High Court in Yola presided over by Justice Nathan Musa convicted former Governor Bala Ngilari ruling that he broke the Bureau of Public procurement law.

