W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Corruption: Appeal Court Clears Ex-Adamawa Governor, Ngilari of any Wrongdoing

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State, Politics Thursday, July 20th, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An appeal court in Yola has cleared former Governor of Adamawa State, Bala Ngilari of corruption saying the lower court that earlier convicted him did not give the former governor a fair hearing.

The presiding judge, Justice  Omoleye said based on the fact that Bala’s indictment was unfair because he was not a procurement officer, she thus sets him free of any wrongdoing.

In his response to the judgement, Bala said ”I thank God for all things, he has proven that he’s a God who knows all things.”

His counsel, Barr Obed Wadzani hailed the presiding judge saying ”my client has been vindicated over the crime he knows nothing about, thanks to all Nigerians who prayerfully stood by us to the very end. It’s now over.”

Recall that on 3rd March, 2017  a High Court  in Yola presided over by Justice Nathan Musa convicted former Governor Bala Ngilari  ruling that he broke  the  Bureau of Public procurement law.

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=40142

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/corruption-appeal-court-clears-ex-adamawa-governor-ngilari-of-any-wrongdoing/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-

FirstBank – advertisement

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

DIGITALPR WIRE – Press Releases



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts