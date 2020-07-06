Corruption Gone So Deep In Ghana Since I Left Office, Says Rawlings

By Nwa Diokpa

Former Ghana President, Jerry John Rawlings, has stated that corruption has increased in Ghana since he departed office.

He stated this while speaking to Kwaku Sakyi-Addo on Asaase Radio lamenting that he supervised “neat and clean” politics during his time as president but subsequent presidents have not followed the pattern, instead have been weak to prosecute corrupt officials.

He also berated the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the “monetization” of the system.

He said: “Plus, I think they may have decided that if they can’t go along with my kind of neat, clean politics … they would like to do it the Kufuor and his NPP way: monetise it.

“So, naturally, he would have to leave Kufuor and all his sins alone, and engage in the same type of politics, monetising the whole programme, the whole process.

“That is why corruption has gone so deep … since I left office.”

The African Examiner reports that Rawlings was the first President of Ghana and he ruled from 1992 to 2000.