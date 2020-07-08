Cote d’Ivoire Prime Minister, Coulibaly, Dies

By Nwa Diokpa

Cote d’Ivoire’s Prime Minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, is dead. He was aged 61.

According to Ivorian Television Broadcasting (RTI), the late Prime Minister died on Wednesday.

“Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly died this Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Abidjan,” announced RTI, the leading channel on national television.

It will be recalled that the late Prime Minister had undergone a heart implantation and he returned from France after a coronary angiography and a stent placement in Paris.

African Examiner reports that Coulibaly had served as prime minister since 2017.