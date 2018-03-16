Court Dismisses Dino Melaye’s Suit to Stop INEC Recall Process

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja Friday has dismissed an appeal filed by Senator Dino Melaye of Kogi State, challenging the validity of the process of his recall by his West Senatorial constituency.

Following the application for the same, the Independent Electoral Commission INEC has commenced the process since June 2017.

The three-man panel of the appeal court in a unanimous ruling dismissed the suit which Melaye had filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja to challenge the validity of his recall process.

The court held that contrary to Melaye’s contention, the 90 days provided by the 1999 Constitution for the recall process to be concluded had not run out, rather, had been paused since July 6, 2017, when Justice Tsoho of the Federal High Court made an order halting the process.

With the Appeal Court ruling, the preconditions earlier given by the Federal High Court in Abuja for INEC to fulfill before continuing the recall had now been set aside.

Consequently, the Friday ruling has paved the way for the electoral body to continue the recall process.

The exercise was stalled on June 23, 2017 when Melaye filed a counter suit.

