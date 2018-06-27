W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Court Dismisses Jolly Nyame’s Bail Application

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, June 27th, 2018

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja has dismissed a bail application filed by the recently convicted former Governor of Taraba State, Mr. Jolly Nyame.

The ex-Governor was on May 30, 2018 slammed with 14-year jail term and he is currently serving in Kuje prison, also in Abuja.

In her ruling Wednesday, Justice Adebukola Banjoko who jailed Nyame held that the former Governor’s application lacked merit.

She held that bail was never granted to a convict as a right, but only under “exceptional circumstances,” which might include health.

Although, Nyame’s application was hinged on health, still, Justice Banjoko ruled that there were no credible materials or documents provided by the convict to merit his bail.

Specifically, Nyame complained in his application that he has been denied access to traditional herbal medicine with which he treated hypertension and diabetes before his conviction.

Nyame was convicted of diverting of  over N1bn when he was governor of Taraba state.

 

