Court Dismisses Suit seeking to stop Oyo LGA Polls

IBADAN, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan has dismissed a suit challenging the conduct of Local Government Election this Saturday – May 12, 2018 in Oyo State, South West Nigeria

Justice Joyce Abdulmaleek Abdulmaleek Thursday after arguments by the plaintiffs and defendants Counsels ruled that the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) was dully constituted to conduct the election based on the powers given to it.

The judge also held: “The position of the law on the jurisdiction on this matter is well settled. This court is mindful of the fact that the law does not give the Federal High Court jurisdiction over local government issues.

“The act of delineation carried out by OYSIEC which is the second defendant in this case is duly backed by law.

“Therefore, this court has no jurisdiction to entertain the matter and the position of the plaintiffs is hereby struck out,” the judge held.

The plaintiffs have previously challenged the powers of OYSIEC to carry out delineation and creation of new polling units in the state.

The suit was filed by some aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibarapa East Local Government area of the State.

The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Seun Abimbola, in his reaction to the ruling said it was a victory for democracy and not for any individual.

