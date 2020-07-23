Court Dissolves Marriage Over Husband’s Drinking Problem

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Thursday dissolved a 14-year-old marriage between one Bukola Akinyode and Azeez on grounds of reckless and flamboyant lifestyle.

The President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade, held that divorce was granted in the interest of peace and tranquility.

Odunade awarded custody of the first two children to the respondent and the other two to the complainant.

He ordered Azeez to pay N10, 000 as the children’s monthly feeding allowance in addition to be responsible for their education and other welfare.

Earlier, Bukola, a trader who resides in Omi-Apata area in Ibadan said that she was no longer willing to continue in the relationship with her husband anymore because of Azeez’s treatment.

She added that her husband inflicts her with wounds using a machete whenever they had a disagreement.

“Sometimes, Azeez locks me out and I am forced to take refuge in a nearby mosque for safety.

“Azeez lives a very flamboyant life in the neighbourhood. He drinks with reckless abandonment without catering for his children.

“His lifestyles often deceive people into believing that all is well with us without knowing that his wife and children are starving.

“Besides, whenever my parents give me money to start a business, Azeez takes it from me,” Bukola stated.

The respondent consented to the suit and denied all the allegations leveled against him.

Azeez, a truck driver argued that he gave his consent for separation because his wife was troublesome to handle.

“It is true that I sometimes borrow money from her and on each occasion, I refunded her, but she keeps asking me as if I am a debtor.

“The reason why I locked her out was because she is a disobedient wife.

“After armed robbers attacked us one night, I decided that nobody should stay out late, but Bukola continued to attend to her customers who are mostly male.

”I have been responsible to the children,” Azeez said.

(NAN)