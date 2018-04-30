Court Grants Interim Forfeiture Of Patience Jonathan’s Abuja Property

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered an interim forfeiture of two properties in the FCT linked to the wife of the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs. Patience Jonathan.

The properties in question are located at Plot No. 1960, Cadastral Zone A05, Maitama District and Plot No. 1350, Cadastral Zone A00, Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC in September 2017 filed an ex parte application asking for an interim forfeiture of the properties, on the premise that the assets were subjects of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba in his ruling Monday on EFCC application dismissed Mrs. Jonathan’s objection to it, for lacking in merit.

He specifically held that the temporary forfeiture was to last for only for 45 days.

He therefore ordered the EFCC to conclude its on-going investigations on the matter and charge the suspects being investigated in respect of the alleged crimes linked to properties in view.

In addition, the judge ruled that the anti-graft body could also apply for an extension of the life span of the 45 days order – before its expiration.

Justice Dimgba also ordered that the EFCC’s officials must ensure the presence of the respondents, whenever they intend to access the properties within the period of interim forfeiture.

He also ruled that the inventory of the fittings in the two properties as well as a report in the same regard should be submitted to the court.

Although, the properties were documented in the name of Ariwabai Aruera Reachout Foundation, still, they were traced to the former first Lady as records allegedly proved that she is a trustee to the Foundation.

