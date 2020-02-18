Court Halts INEC From Parties’ De-Registration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from deregistering political parties.

The Monday ruling followed the suit filed by the oppositions against the electoral body’s move.

Justice Anwuli Chikere held that since the plaintiff had failed to oppose the application by the applicants, the affected political parties have the legal right to exist and such right must be protected.

Recall that the INEC on Thursday, February 6, 2020 announced its decision to deregister 74 opposition political parties.

INEC adduced as one of its reasons failure by the affected parties to have national spread as well as lacking in the structures to be considered as national party, among others.