Court of Appeal Upholds Obaseki’s Election as Edo Governor

Friday, June 9th, 2017

Photo caption: Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki

EDO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Court of Appeal, Benin division has upheld the election of the incumbent Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the opposition PDP has approached the court, challenging the September 2016 election as well as praying it to upturn the ruling of the State’s Election Petition Tribunal.

Obaseki of the ruling APC won in 11 Local Council areas of the State, while Pastor Ize-Iyamu won in five Council areas.

 

