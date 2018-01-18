Court Okays IPOB’s Proscription

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected an application by the proscribed group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) challenging the order banning it.

Justice Adamu Kafarati, in a ruling on an application by the group, held that the proscription order made ex-parte on September 20 last year was validly made.

Justice Kafarati held that IPOB’s application, seeking the vacation of the proscription order was unmeritorious and deserved to be dismissed.

The judge awarded N500,000 cost against IPOB.

The group’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor thanked the judge for his ruling, but said he will appeal the decision.

