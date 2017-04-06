Court Orders EFCC to Unfreeze Ex-First Lady, Mrs. Jonathan’s Account

Photo caption: Wife of the immediate past President of Nigeria, Mrs. Patience Jonathan

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to unfreeze an account belonging to the wife of the immediate past President, Mrs. Patience Jonathan.

Following an application for an interim injunction by the EFCC to that effect, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun on December 2016, held that one of the ex-First Lady accounts with the sum of $5.9m be frozen.

Mr. Abdullahi Tukur in an affidavit deposed on behalf of the EFCC prayed the court to freeze the accounts as some questionable proceeds were deposited in them.

It would be recalled that many pro-Mrs Jonathan protests have been staged in Lagos each time the trial comes up.

The protests which feature majorly Ijaw women always demand for order to unfreeze Mrs. Jonathan’s accounts.

