Court Orders Release Of Orji Kalu From Prison

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday has ordered the immediate release of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu from prison.

This order which followed a Supreme Court ruling on May 8, 2020, which upturned the conviction of the former governor of Abia State.

It will be recalled that Idris had sentenced Kalu and one other to 12 years imprisonment over alleged fraud during his tenure as governor of Abia State but the Supreme Court cancelled the judgment.

However, the Federal High Court in its judgement on Tuesday, delivered by Justice Muhammed Liman, ordered the immediate release of Kalu stressing that that this became important since the Supreme Court held that Justice Idris gave the judgment without jurisdiction.