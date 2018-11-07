Court Rejects Zakzaky, Wife’s Bail Application

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Kaduna High Court has refused the bail application filed on behalf of the Nigeria’s Shi’ite Leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife.

The head of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) was arrested in December 2015 over alleged attempt on the life of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai by Shi’ite members along Abuja-Kaduna road.

His wife later arrested after a bloody clash in Kaduna between the IMN members and officers of the Nigerian Army.

Justice Gideon Kurada in his ruling Wednesday held that the accused persons have not shown any substantial medical evidence to grant them bail in their written applications.

Consequently, the judge ordered that the two accused should remain in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) pending when their trial.

It would be recalled that the Shiite members staged series of protest in FCT Abuja last week. While the protest lasted in Nyanya, an Abuja suburb, a police patrol car was burnt while the security operatives arrested over 100 suspected members of IMN for alleged terrorism and disturbance of the public peace.

The suspects according to Police authority would be prosecuted.

Please follow and like us: