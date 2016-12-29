Court Remands 2 Suspects Over Alleged Homosexuality

By Ignatius Okpara

BENIN, EDO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 31- year old man, Paul Frank and one 22-year old Ejimofor Christian were on Wednesday remanded in prison custody by an Oredo Magistrates Court sitting in Benin city, the Edo State capital, South- South Nigeria for engaging in homosexuality.

The duo committed the alleged crime this December.

They are facing 3 count charges bordering on conspiracy, unlawful carnal knowledge and stealing.

Mrs M.C. Ojobo, the presiding Chief Magistrate, had ordered the remand of both accused person in prison custody.

She said their bail application would be considered on the next adjourned date.

Thereafter, the Magistrate adjourned the matter until January 4, 2017 for hearing.

Prosecutor O.A. Enebabor, informed the court that the accused persons committed the offences between December 14 and 17 2016, at Boundary Road, Benin, the Edo state capital. He accused the suspects of engaging in unlawful sexual act.

According to Enebabor, the said first accused also stole one Techno Y6 phone valued at N25, 000 belonging to one Solomon Shaibu.

AFRICAN EXAMINER gathered that the prosecutor had explained that the offences contravened Section 516, 214 (3), 217 (3) and 390 (3) of the criminal Code.

Meanwhile, the two accused persons had pleaded not guilty.

