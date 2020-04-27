Court Restrains IGP, Foreign Minister from Arresting Enugu APC Chairman

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A high court sitting in Enugu, South- East Nigeria, has restrained the Inspector General of Police, (IGP), Adamu Mohammed, from arresting the Enugu state Chairman of All Progressive congress ( APC) Dr. Ben Nwoye, over a petition written against him by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama.

Our correspondent reports that also restrained were the petitioner, Onyema, his Personal Assistant (PA), Flavour Eze, the Officer in Charge of the IGP,s Intelligence Response Team IRT( IGP Response Command).

Dr. Nwoye, and three others, had approached the court for a restraining order, following incessant calls they have been receiving from operatives of the (IGP) Response Command from the police Headquarters in Abuja, asking them to voluntary report themselves, or be forced to do so.

The suit filed by counsel to the Applicants, Barrister Ugochukwu Eze, before Justice K . I Okpe, with No E/228/2020 has Dr. Ben Nwoye, the party’s legal adviser, Barrister Benjamin Nebe, and the party’s state administrative secretary, Evaresitus Asadu, as applicants, while the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyema, his personal Assistant, Flavour Eze, the Inspector General of Police, and the officer in Charge IGP IRT( IGP Response Command) are respondents.

Justice Okpe said: “That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted to the applicants restraining the Respondent’s weather by themselves, their agents, men, officers or privies from arresting, detaining or in any manner restricting the Applicants’ rights to personal liberty and freedom of movement pending the hearing and determination of the substantive motion on notice.

“That this suit is further adjourned to the 6/5/2020 as the next return date”.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, Nwoye stated that he approached the court which is the last hope of the Citizenry and last option for protection as his life was being allegedly threatened by the foreign affairs Minister and his aides.

He accused the Minister of trying to use his office and the police to breach his fundamental human rights and liberty, adding that information reaching him has it that Onyema was poised towards using security operatives to embarrass and disgrace him at all cost.

The Enugu APC boss, said he has been receiving calls from police operatives attached to the Force Headquarters in Abuja over a petition written against him by the foreign affairs Minister whom he said, is accusing him falsely of defamation.

According to Nwoye, the move to arrest him might not be unconnected with similar petition recently written to same police headquarters in Abuja against the youth leader of the party in Enugu West Senatorial District, Comrade James Okugo Nwanjoku, by Onyeama, over alleged social media post on the minister’s COVID19 status, which led to the APC chieftain’s arrest by the IGP’s response team who took him to Abuja where he was illegally detained for six days before being granted bail.

“So, I decided to go to court to seek protection, for my rights, to personal liberty and freedom, because my life is in danger. Nigeria is a third world country where anything goes” Nwoye stated.

“If you recall, some time last year, some unknown suspected hired armed men invaded my house in Enugu to kill me. They shot the policeman attached to me and carted away his AK 47 rifle, and up till this moment I speak to you nothing has been done in terms of apprehending the perpetrators, including recovering the gun.