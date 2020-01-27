Court Sentences Maryam Sanda to Death By Hanging Over Husband’s Murder

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on has convicted and sentenced Maryam Sanda to death by hanging over the murder of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

Justice Yusuf Halilu in his ruling Monday held that there was circumstantial evidence coupled with her testimony and statement to the police that she “fatally” stabbed her husband to death in Abuja on Tuesday, November 19, 2017.

Consequently, the judge then ordered that she should be remanded in Suleja prison till she exhausts her right of appeal.

Her late husband has been variously reported as a son or nephew of a former Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Haliru Bello.

Sanda, the mother of two, her mother and other relatives broke down in tears immediately the judge pronounced her guilt.

Her mother, who was occupying a back seat, rushed out of the courtroom and wept.

Similarly, Sanda while crying rushed out of the courtroom which was next to the dock, but the judge ordered that she should be brought back to the courtroom.

Amidst the confusion, the defense lawyer pleaded for allocutus (plea for mercy) but the judge replied that he needed to rise for the courtroom so as to be restored to normalcy. He added he would return to deliver the sentence after some minutes.

When he returned, Justice Halilu held that there would be no room for allocutus.

He said the offence for which the convict was punished was based on Section 221 of the Penal Code.

He quoted: “It has been said that thou shall not kill. Whoever kills in cold blood shall die in cold blood.’’

Justice Halilu maintained; “Maryam Sanda should reap what she has sown’ “it is blood for blood”.

The Punch