Court to Rule On Adeleke’s Coroner Inquest May 29

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Osun State Government Coroner Inquest set up to investigate the cause of the death of late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke has fixed Monday, May 29 to release its findings and final ruling.

Coroner Chief Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara disclosed this during the court’s sitting on Monday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Ayilara announced that the court commenced sitting May 10, while 10 out of the 15 respondents summoned by the court had appeared before it.

The Magistrate confirmed: “This court summoned 15 persons to appear before it, in an advertisement which was published on May 11 in two national newspapers, the Tribune and The Nation.

“However, only 10 out of the respondents appeared before this court. I will not force anybody to appear before this court neither can we wait forever for them to appear.

“Their refusal to appear before this tribunal is intentional and so I am setting Monday, May 29 for the final verdict. By then we should know where we are going”.

Magistrate Ayiilara added that majority of people who saw the late Senator had appeared before the court to give evidence. According to him, they included the nurse who treated him before his death and the forensic team that carried out autopsy on him.

It would be recalled that the former Governor’s family last week Monday, at a press briefing in Ede, berated the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Chief Medical Director CMD Prof. Akeem Lasisi over refusal to release the result of the autopsy carried out on the deceased corpse to the family as well as described the inquest as a unreliable and charade./NAN

Please follow and like us: