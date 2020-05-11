COVID-19: 248 New Cases Confirmed; As Total Number Hits 4,399

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria is on the increase as the country has just recorded 248 new cases.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a post on its Twitter handle the new cases bring the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 4,399

The agency also posted that that no fewer than 143 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications in the country.

NCDC post read in part: “On the 10th of May 2020, 248 new confirmed cases and 17 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 4399 cases have been confirmed, 778 cases have been discharged and 143 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 248 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos(81), Jigawa(35), Borno(26), Kano(26), Bauchi(20), FCT(13), Edo(12), Sokoto(10), Zamfara(7), Kwara(4), Kebbi(4), Gombe(2), Taraba(2), Ogun(2), Ekiti (2), Osun(1), Bayelsa(1).”