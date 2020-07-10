W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

COVID-19: 270 Stranded Nigerians Evacuated From Egypt

Friday, July 10th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, says 270 Nigerians are expected to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja the nation’s capital following a successful evacuation from Egypt.

Onyeama made this known via his twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama on Friday as he gives an update on the evacuation process.

“@EGYPTAIR conveying Nationals from Cairo, #Egypt has departed for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,” Onyeama twitted.

The evacuees would be tested on return and would embark on the mandatory 14-day quarantine and isolation where necessary.

Onyeama while appearing on NAN Forum also disclosed that the Federal Government was going to evacuate more Nigerians willing to return home.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has succeeded in evacuating several stranded Nigerians in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

NAN

