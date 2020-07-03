COVID-19: 40 South African Soldiers Test Positive

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South Africa Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that at least 40 of its officers have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Like all other front-line workers, SANDF soldiers are exposed to the scourge of Covid-19, more than the average citizen,” the defence forces said.

The troops are from an infantry battalion based in Cape Town, and had been identified to be deployed to the northern Limpopo province.

SANDF said it had taken all the necessary health precautions before the soldiers went to Lephalale “to augment another battalion on safeguarding role on the border between South Africa and Zimbabwe”.

On arrival in Lephalale on 13 June, the soldiers were immediately placed under the 14-day quarantine period, SANDF said.

They were then screened and “it was established that certain members tested positive for Covid-19.

“Those found positive were isolated in a facility inside the base that has been specifically established and prepared for this purpose”.

BBC