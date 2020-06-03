Covid-19: Anambra Not Ready to Reopen Schools, Says Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State government has disclosed that it won’t jeopardize the lives of children by reopening schools during this coronavirus pandemic.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, while speaking with journalists on Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 in Awka.

Omenugha said: “Government knows what it is doing. So, we are not going to reopen the schools and risk the lives of our children to the COVID-19 pandemic because some teachers are calling on us to resume.

“When schools were shut down on March 24 because of coronavirus pandemic, we decided to engage school children in something meaningful instead of leaving them to idle away.”