COVID-19 Cases in Enugu Rises to 27 As Health Commissioner Gives Breakdown

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The total number of COVID-19 cases in Enugu State, South- East Nigeria, has risen to 27 with 6 newly confirmed cases late evening of Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Commissioner of Health in the state, Dr. Obi Emmanuel Ikechukwu who gave the breakdown disclosed this late last night in Enugu, clarifying “that there were 3 newly confirmed positive cases in the state, the day before, and 6 newly confirmed cases late evening of Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

“However, yet another previously positive case has responded to treatment, tested negative and discharged.

According to the Commissioner, “Consequently, the total number of cases of COVID-19 in Enugu State at the moment is 27 (13 active and 14 discharged, no death).

He said: “the Enugu State Ministry of Health wishes to correct the misinformation from its last update. It was announced that the total number of cases in Enugu State was at 19, with 6 active cases and 13 discharged.

Obi added thus: “however an error from the reference laboratory was quickly detected and a case that was reported positive, on further investigation, was reconciled and confirmed negative.

“The patient remained in quarantine for the period of clarification of the result, the quickly repeated test helped to avoid, for the individual, the experience of being wrongly admitted into an isolation and treatment centre. Thus prior to this update, Enugu State had seen a total of 18 cases, 5 active and 13 discharged.

He further explained that “case Number 19 is a 55-year-old male, from Enugu East LGA, with no positive travel history.

“Case 20 is a 17-year-old male from Udi LGA, who had been exposed to an individual that had returned to Enugu briefly for a burial ceremony and had returned to Delta State where he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Commissioner said Case 21 is a 23-year-old female also from Udi LGA who had also been exposed to this same burial attendee as above that travelled to Enugu from Delta State, who returned and tested positive, while case 22 is a 25-year-old male from Enugu East, with no travel history

Explaining further, he hinted that Case 23 is a male from 9th Mile in Ngwo, Enugu North LGA, who came into Enugu from Imo State a week ago, and Case 24 is a female from Enugu North LGA

“Case 25 is a 45-year-old male contact of case 19, with a history of international travel to an undisclosed country, Case 26 is a 66-year-old male from Enugu South LGA and a recent returnee, a few days ago, from Onitsha, Anambra State, while Case 27 is a 55-year-old female university lecturer with a history of exposure to someone with symptoms of COVID-19

“It is pertinent to inform the public at this stage that community transmission is gradually being established in Enugu State.

“The Enugu State Government continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the State Ministry of Health also continues to treat its existing cases, respond to alerts, carrying out contact tracing and following up on suspects and probable cases.

“As the social directives of the Federal Government and the Enugu State Government gradually ease, the public health advisories of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, and the Enugu State Ministry of Health, essentially remain as important as ever and should be adhered to.

“So do not forget to; Stay home when it is not absolutely necessary to go out wear a facemask/covering whenever you must go out Keep a safe distance from other people at all times, which is social/physical distancing and avoid crowded places Practice good respiratory hygiene (when coughing or sneezing) Clean surfaces with a 1 in 6 concentration of bleach and water

“Wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds under running water as often as possible and when facilities for handwashing are unavailable, sanitize your hands as often as possible using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer” the Commissioner advised residents.