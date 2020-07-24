COVID-19: Church, Mosque Gatherings Still at Risk, Says Health Minister

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian government has stated that gathering in places of worship still poses a threat to citizens.

This was announced by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, in Abuja.

Ehanire revealed that large crowds in worship centers increase the transmission of the virus.

He said: “The risk of crowding cannot be ruled out in places of worship and pose a serious hazard for COVID19 transmission.”

He also cautioned those over 60-years and those suffering from hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and HIV to refrain from staying in crowded places.

He added: “It is very wise that persons over 60 years, the obese and those in treatment for hypertension, diabetes, cancer, HIV, etc, or have had a transplant, should stay and pray at home.”