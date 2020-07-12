COVID-19: Delta SSG Recovers, Discharged From Isolation Centre

By Nwa Diokpa

The Delta State Government has disclosed that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chiedu Ebie, has been discharged from the isolation centre in Asaba.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Chief Olisa Ifeajika, stated this on Sunday stating that Mr Ebie, who had been at the isolation centre for 21 days has been discharged after he tested negative for the virus.

Ifeajika also stated that the number of discharged cases of the virus so far in the state is now 583 and he disclosed that the state had recorded 1,359 confirmed cases of the pandemic, with 745 of them active, while 31 lives had been lost to the virus.

He also said that Mr Ebie thanked Deltans for their support and prayers.