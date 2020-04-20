Covid-19: Diaspora Igbo Group Presents Cash, Food to Less Privileged In Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of its humanitarian services to the people, for the cushioning of the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic, food items and cash valued over N10 million naira were at the weekend presented as palliatives to vulnerable and less privileged individuals and groups by an Igbo Association based outside Nigeria.



The Diaspora indigenes under the banner of ‘Imuzikwa Anya Business & Charity Organization’ which equally made cash donations to charity organizations, said the items would help mitigate the effect of the lockdown on the people, occasioned by the deadly Corona Virus, otherwise known as Covic-19.



Our Correspondent reports that some of the items donated included; bags of rice, cartons of noodles, groundnut oil, and bags of cassava flour.

Addressing newsmen shortly after presenting some of the items at Motherless Babies Home Enugu, President of the group, Mr. Chidi Ejinaka (D’Jones), appealed to privileged individuals and charity organisations to rise to the occasion by donating whatever they can to assist less privileged members of the society to overcome the global pandemic.



Ejinaka, a German based businessman and philanthropist, called on the relevant authorities to channel more palliatives to the rural poor to help them cope with the hard times and comply with the restriction and social distancing orders.



He also charged world and national leaders to double their efforts in tackling Covid-19 across the world, even as he expressed the hope that the world will soon conquer the deadly disease.



“This gesture is part of my organisation’s contribution to the fight against Covid-19. This is just a part of some of our activities which we have been carrying out even before the outbreak of Corona Virus. This organization has been touching many lives positively across the globe especially the less privileged,” he said.



He disclosed that his organization had earlier visited Parklane Hospital Enugu and FMC Owerri, where they paid and discharged an abandoned woman and other indigent patients who couldn’t pay their hospital bills; Correctional Service Onitsha, Ozubulu Rehabilitation Centre and St. Joseph’s Orphanage home Awka, among others.



Ejinaka, who was recently elected as the president of the organization also restated his readiness to take the organization to the next level, even as stressed that the fight against Covid-19 was not meant for government alone.



He urged all the Igbo sons and daughters to remember their people in this difficult time.



Reacting to the gesture, a youth leader in Enugu state, Comrade Akpa Francis, expressed appreciation to the group for the love it has shown the less privileged people, especially this difficult period in the life of citizens, calling on other well to do indigenes and associations to emulate the organization.