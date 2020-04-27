Covid-19: Enugu APC Donates Lockdown Palliative to Health Workers, Orphanage, Others

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -The opposition All Progressive Congress APC in Enugu State, weekend extended its coronavirus lockdown palliative benevolence of food items to health workers on duty at the Enugu state University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH) Parklane, and their counterpart at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku Ozalla, as well as several motherless babies homes.

Our correspondent reports that other beneficiaries of the gesture included, homeless people on major streets of Enugu and the (little Sisters of the poor) old people’s home, located at St. Paul’s Catholic church, Enugu, and other vulnerable persons.

It would be recalled that the Enugu APC had barely a week ago, Sunday 19, April 2020, put smile on faces of scores of its vulnerable faithful and members of the ruling People’s Democratic party PDP, as it distributed assorted food items and cash to them as palliative to cushion the grueling effect of the COVID-19 lockdown in the 260 political wards in the state.

After rounding off the distribution of the bags of rice in the Enugu metropolis, where they visited the mother Christ, and Red Cross motherless babies homes, the APC team, led by the state chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, proceeded to Nsukka Area of the state, where they equally landed at two orphanage homes, namely, Obinwane motherless babies home , Ede- Oballa and Nsukka motherless babies home, respectfully.

Speaking during the distribution of the item at various locations, Dr. Nwoye, said the gesture by the APC in the state was aimed at assisting in cushioning the sufferings of the vulnerable people in the state occasioned by the Covid-19 lockdown, adding that the health workers, particularly doctors and nurses who risk their lives on daily basis for others deserves encouragement.

He, however, made it clear that the palliative was not from the state or federal governments, but came from members of the party in the state, who made personal donations towards its food basket programme initiated by the APC leadership in the state, with a view to assisting the vulnerable persons during the Coronavirus lockdown, irrespective of party affiliation.

Dr. Nwoye had earlier before the commencement of the distribution said: “We will also meet the vulnerable on the street as much as we can. Those that rely on daily handout from benevolent members of the public. The Items being distributed come from the donations made by members of the party in the state, not from neither the state nor the federal government.

“This gesture is also aimed at cheering those who are helping in this fight up, we understand that they leave their families behind every day and go to work to take care of the sick.

He added: “this is not political because hunger knows no politics, all we are doing is to be our brother’s keeper and help augment whatever the government at council areas, state and federal levels are doing. We are compassionate and humane and know that the suffering knows no bound.

Receiving the food item from Dr. Nwoye, on behalf of her colleagues, the Assistant Chief Nursing Officer, ESUTH Parklane, Enugu, Mrs. Grace Offiaukwu, like other beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to the opposition party in the state, for the kind gesture, praying God to replenish their pockets.

At the elderly people’s home, Enugu, Rev. Sis. Conceptah Moses, a Kenyan, serving at the centre, who received the gift on behalf of the aged men and women, also thanked the party for remembering such categories of persons, calling on other bodies and individuals to emulate them.