COVID-19: Enugu LGA Embarks on Sensitization Tour of Communities

…Says Disease Not Only For Rich People , Big Cities

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the entire globe, including Nigeria continues to grapple with the dreaded Coronavirus , popularly known as COVID 19, the committee set up by the Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu state, South- East Nigeria for the handling of issues concerning the disease, in the locality, has enlightened the people on certain misinformation on the pandemic, such as it is disease for the rich and big cities.

The Committee told the people of the area that “the COVID-19 pandemic could infect anybody”, insisting that the only way to stay free was to observe social distancing, personal hygiene, and directives and guides by the Federal Government, Government of Enugu State, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Committee made this known during a simultaneous sensitisation tour of communities in the Asu Nkanu, Nkanu South, Amankanu, and Nkanu North Central Development Centres of the Nkanu East Local Government Area, .

Delivering the message of the Council Chairman, Hon. Uchenna Nwobodo, at the Amankanu Development Centre, the Chairman of the Committee and Deputy Chairman of the council Council, Hon. Martin Agbo, who engaged with church, political, traditional, and community leaders, urged them to continue to educate the communities on the need to put on hold all forms of social and cultural events, including weddings and burial ceremonies, masquerade festivals, among others, until the government directed otherwise.

He said: “Please, we beg you to discard the falsehood that coronavirus is for big men or people in the big cities. It is a disease that could be contracted by anybody, who exposes himself or herself to it, whether young or old, rich or poor.

“We need to our people that the way to stay safe is by strictly observing all the directives, protocol, and guides by the Enugu State Government, Federal Government, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“The shutdown of markets, state borders, and interstate transport must be adhered to. The relevant authorities and security agencies and local outfits like the Forest Guards and Neighbourhood watch groups will be working round the clock.

“As leaders at this level, we expect you to work with relevant authorities to ensure compliance and enforcement of the directives of the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration for the safety and wellbeing of our people”, Hon. Agbo said.

The sensitisation tour also witnessed the distribution of sanitary materials such as liquid soap, hand sanitisers, plastic buckets with taps as well as food items and palliatives to stem community spread of the pandemic and cushion its economic impacts on the vulnerable members of the communities.